Micron Technology Unusual Options Activity For October 01

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Micron Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $162,115, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $1,438,868.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $220.0 for Micron Technology during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Micron Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Micron Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $110.0 to $220.0, over the past month.

Micron Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $50.25 $48.65 $50.25 $120.00 $502.5K 2.6K 100 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $60.1 $58.5 $59.5 $110.00 $357.0K 3.4K 60 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $25.15 $25.0 $25.0 $180.00 $125.0K 3.1K 50 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $14.45 $13.45 $13.75 $162.50 $68.7K 112 50 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $2.24 $2.24 $2.24 $170.00 $67.4K 8.2K 1.4K

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Micron Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Micron Technology

With a volume of 2,832,181, the price of MU is up 0.7% at $168.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Expert Opinions on Micron Technology

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $179.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $160. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $145. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $220. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $175. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $195.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.