Decoding Chevron's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Chevron. Our analysis of options history for Chevron (NYSE:CVX) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 16% of traders were bullish, while 77% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $776,696, and 9 were calls, valued at $2,273,707.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $170.0 for Chevron over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chevron's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chevron's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Chevron Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.25 $2.2 $2.21 $170.00 $1.8M 5.4K 10.0K CVX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $19.05 $18.8 $18.8 $160.00 $470.0K 502 250 CVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.21 $2.2 $2.21 $170.00 $81.9K 5.4K 1.5K CVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $18.0 $17.7 $17.85 $150.00 $80.3K 626 45 CVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $7.15 $6.75 $7.0 $160.00 $70.0K 1.2K 4

About Chevron

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.0 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 stood at 9.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 5.1 billion barrels of liquids and 28.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Chevron, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Chevron Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 4,383,005, the price of CVX is down by -1.06%, reaching $154.44.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 31 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Chevron

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $188.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

