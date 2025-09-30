This Is What Whales Are Betting On Las Vegas Sands

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LVS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Las Vegas Sands.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 100% bullish and 0%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $192,000, and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,652,629.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $57.5 for Las Vegas Sands during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Las Vegas Sands's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Las Vegas Sands's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $57.5, over the past month.

Las Vegas Sands Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $9.35 $9.2 $9.35 $52.50 $233.7K 79 753 LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $9.35 $9.15 $9.35 $52.50 $233.7K 79 750 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $9.4 $9.15 $9.3 $52.50 $232.5K 79 500 LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $9.25 $9.15 $9.24 $52.50 $231.2K 79 250 LVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.43 $2.4 $2.4 $50.00 $192.0K 3.7K 817

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2031. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and Vici in 2022. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Las Vegas Sands, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Las Vegas Sands's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,611,001, the LVS's price is down by -0.16%, now at $55.16.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Las Vegas Sands

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $57.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Las Vegas Sands, which currently sits at a price target of $57.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Las Vegas Sands options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.