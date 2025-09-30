Looking At Amazon.com's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMZN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 51 extraordinary options activities for Amazon.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 39% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $1,078,986, and 38 are calls, amounting to $1,995,957.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $310.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Amazon.com's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Amazon.com's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $120.0 to $310.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Amazon.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.21 $2.2 $2.21 $190.00 $321.0K 7.6K 1.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.9 $3.8 $3.85 $260.00 $141.6K 17.8K 650 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $42.65 $42.45 $42.61 $210.00 $127.8K 2.9K 69 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $4.2 $4.15 $4.18 $220.00 $125.4K 4.0K 4.1K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $4.25 $4.2 $4.2 $180.00 $121.8K 3.4K 1.2K

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Amazon.com, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Amazon.com

Trading volume stands at 14,049,221, with AMZN's price down by -1.38%, positioned at $219.1.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 30 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Amazon.com

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $266.25.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $265. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $250. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Wells Fargo upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $280. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $270.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.