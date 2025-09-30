EchoStar Unusual Options Activity For September 30

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SATS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for EchoStar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 56% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $910,589, and 10 are calls, amounting to $2,872,252.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $100.0 for EchoStar during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for EchoStar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of EchoStar's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

EchoStar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SATS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.3 $3.2 $3.9 $90.00 $917.6K 6.0K 3.0K SATS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.4 $7.4 $8.0 $75.00 $800.0K 7.5K 0 SATS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $6.5 $5.1 $5.1 $85.00 $482.1K 1.2K 957 SATS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $23.0 $22.0 $22.58 $95.00 $273.6K 16 516 SATS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $23.0 $22.6 $22.75 $95.00 $256.1K 16 113

About EchoStar

Satellite television provides the bulk of EchoStar's revenue. The firm serves about 5 million US satellite customers, about 10% of the traditional television market. It also serves 2 million customers under the Sling brand. EchoStar has also amassed an extensive portfolio of spectrum licenses and is building a nationwide wireless network. It acquired Sprint's prepaid business, serving approximately 7 million customers, primarily under the Boost brand. The firm has agreed to sell a portion of its wireless licenses to AT&T and SpaceX, and will rely heavily on the AT&T network to serve customers. EchoStar's legacy businesses provide satellite telecom services and equipment to businesses and consumers, including about 800,000 internet customers.

EchoStar's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,727,983, the price of SATS is up 4.24% at $76.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About EchoStar

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $88.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on EchoStar, which currently sits at a price target of $91. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on EchoStar, maintaining a target price of $85.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for EchoStar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.