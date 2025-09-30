Oracle's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Oracle. Our analysis of options history for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $334,583, and 12 were calls, valued at $965,751.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $330.0 for Oracle during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Oracle's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Oracle's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $135.0 to $330.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Oracle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $5.0 $4.75 $4.91 $280.00 $244.2K 1.6K 804 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $158.55 $155.6 $157.53 $135.00 $236.2K 265 15 ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $18.15 $17.9 $17.9 $250.00 $89.4K 588 66 ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $17.85 $17.7 $17.7 $250.00 $88.5K 588 66 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $7.95 $7.8 $7.95 $280.00 $79.5K 689 279

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Oracle's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 2,323,589, the price of ORCL is down by -1.38%, reaching $278.87.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Oracle

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $303.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Berenberg continues to hold a Hold rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $306. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating for Oracle with a target price of $360. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on Oracle with a target price of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Oracle with a target price of $342. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.