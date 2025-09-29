Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on RH Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on RH. Our analysis of options history for RH (NYSE: RH) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $484,441, and 9 were calls, valued at $719,770.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $175.0 to $310.0 for RH during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for RH's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of RH's whale activity within a strike price range from $175.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

RH 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $45.0 $44.4 $45.0 $195.00 $292.5K 19 69 RH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $7.8 $7.7 $7.8 $230.00 $141.9K 347 589 RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $59.8 $55.7 $59.0 $250.00 $59.0K 3 10 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $15.7 $15.2 $15.5 $200.00 $58.9K 1.0K 50 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $23.7 $22.8 $23.4 $175.00 $58.5K 2 31

About RH

RH is a luxury furniture and lifestyle retailer operating in the $136 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, and children and is growing the presence of its hospitality business with 23 restaurant locations, including RH Guesthouse. RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels and is positioned to broaden its addressable market over the next decade via expanding abroad, its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), and offerings in architecture, media, and more.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding RH, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of RH

Trading volume stands at 1,130,387, with RH's price down by -3.0%, positioned at $196.43.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 73 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for RH

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $285.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Guggenheim has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $300. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $220. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on RH, maintaining a target price of $385. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for RH, targeting a price of $265. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on RH with a target price of $255.

