UnitedHealth Group Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) we detected 74 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $2,406,409 and 56, calls, for a total amount of $3,047,647.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $180.0 to $600.0 for UnitedHealth Group during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $180.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.35 $19.75 $19.9 $330.00 $1.2M 1.7K 680 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $42.6 $42.25 $42.39 $320.00 $254.3K 8.6K 73 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $31.5 $31.3 $31.44 $340.00 $188.6K 5.9K 192 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $16.4 $15.9 $15.85 $300.00 $158.5K 3.4K 111 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $131.5 $130.25 $131.5 $240.00 $131.5K 350 13

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

In light of the recent options history for UnitedHealth Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of UnitedHealth Group

With a trading volume of 3,507,832, the price of UNH is down by -0.24%, reaching $343.24.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About UnitedHealth Group

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $372.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $352. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $395. * An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $379. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $365.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.