Behind the Scenes of Eos Energy Enterprises's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EOSE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 50 uncommon options trades for Eos Energy Enterprises.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $309,120, and 45 are calls, for a total amount of $2,026,976.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.0 and $22.0 for Eos Energy Enterprises, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Eos Energy Enterprises's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Eos Energy Enterprises's significant trades, within a strike price range of $2.0 to $22.0, over the past month.

Eos Energy Enterprises Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOSE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $13.3 $13.2 $13.3 $22.00 $115.7K 0 87 EOSE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.55 $3.5 $3.55 $10.00 $106.1K 3.2K 56 EOSE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.45 $3.35 $3.35 $10.00 $100.5K 3.2K 656 EOSE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.08 $1.83 $1.86 $11.00 $93.0K 26.6K 3.5K EOSE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $4.55 $4.4 $4.55 $15.00 $91.0K 8.9K 201

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc designs develop, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications. The solutions are used in the utility sector, the renewable energy sector, and the industrial sector. It's flagship product Eos Znyth is a stationary battery energy storage system.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Eos Energy Enterprises, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Eos Energy Enterprises's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 12,600,783, with EOSE's price up by 2.77%, positioned at $10.4.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Eos Energy Enterprises

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $8.83.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Eos Energy Enterprises, maintaining a target price of $10. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $6. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Eos Energy Enterprises with a target price of $10.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Eos Energy Enterprises options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.