Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DELL

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DELL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Dell Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $42,020, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $2,231,775.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $130.0 for Dell Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Dell Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Dell Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

Dell Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $16.4 $16.1 $16.12 $130.00 $1.6M 1.0K 1.0K DELL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $7.25 $6.8 $6.8 $130.00 $204.0K 2.3K 11 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $64.75 $62.2 $62.98 $65.00 $125.9K 46 0 DELL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $50.05 $47.3 $48.69 $100.00 $97.3K 7 20 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $31.3 $30.7 $31.3 $100.00 $93.9K 2.9K 0

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It focuses on premium and commercial personal computers, as well as enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dell Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Dell Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 660,248, the price of DELL is down -1.86% at $129.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

Expert Opinions on Dell Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $158.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $133. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $155. * An analyst from Bernstein has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $175. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $167. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

