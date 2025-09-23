Looking At Enphase Energy's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Enphase Energy. Our analysis of options history for Enphase Energy ENPH revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $665,244, and 5 were calls, valued at $177,266.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $95.0 for Enphase Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Enphase Energy options trades today is 2587.75 with a total volume of 1,621.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Enphase Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.95 $3.75 $3.82 $35.00 $286.5K 5.4K 795 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $54.85 $54.4 $54.7 $95.00 $158.6K 9 29 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.9 $12.85 $12.9 $50.00 $123.8K 4.5K 101 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $16.75 $16.6 $16.6 $55.00 $96.2K 54 60 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.65 $9.55 $9.55 $35.00 $47.7K 1.6K 50

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. It delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Enphase Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Enphase Energy

Currently trading with a volume of 1,519,066, the ENPH's price is down by -1.16%, now at $40.03.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Enphase Energy

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $31.24.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from GLJ Research continues to hold a Sell rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $23. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $39.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.