Decoding Uber Technologies's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies UBER.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $241,806, and 26 are calls, for a total amount of $2,376,685.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $120.0 for Uber Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Uber Technologies stands at 5642.55, with a total volume reaching 29,324.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Uber Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.0 $9.9 $9.9 $100.00 $494.8K 20.1K 1.2K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $21.05 $20.95 $21.05 $100.00 $296.8K 4.4K 720 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.25 $2.18 $2.2 $120.00 $198.0K 2.0K 2.5K UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.7 $8.65 $8.7 $100.00 $179.2K 12.5K 274 UBER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $23.45 $22.3 $22.79 $95.00 $113.9K 5.0K 50

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 180 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Uber Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 13,239,436, the price of UBER is up by 2.78%, reaching $101.25.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 38 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $127.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, maintaining a target price of $127.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Uber Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.