What the Options Market Tells Us About Intel

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Intel INTC, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in INTC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Intel. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 63% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $130,575, and 16 are calls, amounting to $1,481,361.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $24.0 and $55.0 for Intel, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Intel's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Intel's significant trades, within a strike price range of $24.0 to $55.0, over the past month.

Intel Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.9 $4.85 $4.9 $26.00 $577.8K 15.4K 1.2K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.72 $1.71 $1.72 $30.00 $171.8K 43.8K 2.6K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.4 $1.39 $1.39 $30.00 $139.0K 43.8K 5.9K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.9 $5.85 $5.85 $24.00 $104.7K 13.0K 281 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $1.08 $0.83 $0.86 $55.00 $86.0K 6.8K 1.0K

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intel, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 40,968,354, with INTC's price down by -1.06%, positioned at $29.27.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 38 days.

Expert Opinions on Intel

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $33.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

