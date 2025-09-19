Spotlight on Broadcom: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Broadcom. Our analysis of options history for Broadcom AVGO revealed 77 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 23 were puts, with a value of $1,572,963, and 54 were calls, valued at $7,754,507.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $530.0 for Broadcom, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Broadcom's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Broadcom's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $530.0, over the past month.

Broadcom Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $28.75 $28.5 $28.6 $400.00 $1.2M 502 16 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $113.55 $112.55 $113.45 $300.00 $476.4K 754 270 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $194.95 $194.95 $194.95 $150.00 $467.5K 1.9K 128 AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $114.65 $114.45 $114.45 $300.00 $446.3K 754 325 AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $114.2 $113.85 $113.85 $300.00 $398.4K 754 414

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Broadcom's Current Market Status

With a volume of 12,563,120, the price of AVGO is down -0.45% at $343.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Broadcom

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $363.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Broadcom with a target price of $400. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $345. * An analyst from Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $375. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Broadcom, maintaining a target price of $355. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $342.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Broadcom, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.