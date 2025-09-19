Bloom Energy's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Bloom Energy BE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 42 uncommon options trades for Bloom Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $3,828,648, and 31 are calls, for a total amount of $2,319,749.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $22.0 to $125.0 for Bloom Energy over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bloom Energy options trades today is 967.21 with a total volume of 8,965.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bloom Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Bloom Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BE PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $18.8 $18.7 $18.8 $90.00 $1.8M 44 1.0K BE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $12.7 $12.5 $12.6 $80.00 $1.2M 100 1.1K BE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $29.8 $28.2 $29.48 $95.00 $335.3K 693 609 BE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $18.3 $18.1 $18.1 $90.00 $298.6K 44 1.0K BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $15.8 $14.9 $14.8 $74.00 $296.3K 227 200

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bloom Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Bloom Energy Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,699,415, with BE's price up by 1.05%, positioned at $81.82.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Bloom Energy

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $71.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Bloom Energy, targeting a price of $75. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Bloom Energy with a target price of $85. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Bloom Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $61. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Bloom Energy, targeting a price of $65.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.