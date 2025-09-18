First Solar Unusual Options Activity For September 18

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on First Solar.

Looking at options history for First Solar FSLR we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $2,868,687 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $2,692,335.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $370.0 for First Solar during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $5.0 $4.35 $4.35 $125.00 $1.3M 3.1K 3.0K FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.55 $4.3 $4.55 $230.00 $910.0K 2.0K 2.0K FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $43.9 $42.15 $42.38 $190.00 $845.4K 334 200 FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.15 $4.0 $4.0 $120.00 $751.0K 5.2K 217 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $5.9 $5.55 $5.9 $230.00 $315.1K 54 509

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with First Solar, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of First Solar

With a volume of 1,189,545, the price of FSLR is up 0.14% at $211.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

Expert Opinions on First Solar

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $287.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

