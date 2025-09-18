Smart Money Is Betting Big In RIVN Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Rivian Automotive.

Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive RIVN we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $269,327 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $180,822.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.5 to $15.5 for Rivian Automotive during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Rivian Automotive's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Rivian Automotive's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.5 to $15.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Rivian Automotive 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $0.8 $0.79 $0.79 $7.50 $243.7K 28.3K 1.4K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $6.45 $6.3 $6.45 $10.00 $33.0K 3.4K 1 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.68 $0.65 $0.65 $15.00 $32.5K 26.5K 2.4K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $0.43 $0.4 $0.42 $15.50 $31.5K 657 1.2K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $0.42 $0.39 $0.42 $15.50 $31.5K 657 1.0K

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Rivian Automotive, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Rivian Automotive

With a trading volume of 23,045,812, the price of RIVN is up by 1.2%, reaching $14.28.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 49 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Rivian Automotive

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $14.0.

