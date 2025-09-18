Bank of America Unusual Options Activity For September 18

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Bank of America BAC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Bank of America.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $83,496, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $1,479,274.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.5 to $55.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bank of America's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bank of America's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.5 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Bank of America Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.45 $50.00 $414.0K 19.3K 1.6K BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $7.2 $6.9 $7.0 $55.00 $289.8K 0 685 BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.3 $3.25 $3.25 $50.00 $130.0K 19.3K 603 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.5 $1.49 $1.49 $50.00 $127.5K 28.3K 220 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.3 $6.2 $6.2 $45.50 $124.0K 301 100

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

In light of the recent options history for Bank of America, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Bank of America

Trading volume stands at 12,568,451, with BAC's price up by 0.18%, positioned at $51.49.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 27 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Bank of America

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $60.0.

