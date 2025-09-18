Nike Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Nike NKE, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NKE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Nike. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 56% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $211,823, and 12 are calls, amounting to $890,634.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $90.0 for Nike during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nike options trades today is 3794.29 with a total volume of 5,683.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nike's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.3 $15.95 $16.0 $65.00 $265.6K 1.0K 340 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $15.95 $15.8 $15.9 $65.00 $221.0K 1.0K 31 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.53 $1.43 $1.53 $74.00 $103.8K 3.5K 729 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/26/25 $0.44 $0.43 $0.43 $75.00 $65.4K 1.1K 3.1K NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.85 $3.7 $3.82 $77.50 $57.6K 3.7K 0

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Current Position of Nike

Currently trading with a volume of 3,425,695, the NKE's price is down by -0.17%, now at $72.19.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Nike

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $78.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Nike with a target price of $65. * In a positive move, an analyst from RBC Capital has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $90. * In a positive move, an analyst from TD Cowen has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $85. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Nike, maintaining a target price of $74.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nike options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.