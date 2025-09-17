Smart Money Is Betting Big In Guardant Health Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Guardant Health.

Looking at options history for Guardant Health GH we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 10% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $213,680 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $238,740.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $75.0 for Guardant Health over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Guardant Health stands at 2435.0, with a total volume reaching 6,008.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Guardant Health, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $75.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Guardant Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.25 $1.9 $2.2 $75.00 $59.4K 2.8K 1.3K GH PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.5 $3.1 $3.2 $60.00 $54.7K 2.0K 248 GH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.25 $1.25 $2.1 $75.00 $51.0K 2.8K 851 GH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.2 $1.8 $2.1 $75.00 $48.7K 2.8K 1.0K GH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.15 $1.7 $2.1 $75.00 $47.4K 2.8K 455

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, based in Redwood City, California, is a leader in liquid-based cancer tests for clinical and research use. The company offers Guardant360 LDT, a liquid biopsy test for treatment selection in advanced stage cancer, Guardant360 CDx, an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for several targeted therapies, and Guardant OMNI, a broader gene panel for immuno-oncology research. In 2021, Guardant launched Reveal, a tumor-agnostic molecular residual disease, or MRD, test. In 2024, the company received US FDA approval for Shield, a liquid biopsy for colorectal cancer, or CRC, screening. Additionally, Guardant offers research development services such as regulatory approval consultancy and clinical trial referrals.

Current Position of Guardant Health

Currently trading with a volume of 660,442, the GH's price is down by 0.0%, now at $55.4.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Guardant Health

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $70.0.

An analyst from BTIG persists with their Buy rating on Guardant Health, maintaining a target price of $70.

