What the Options Market Tells Us About JPMorgan Chase

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards JPMorgan Chase JPM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JPM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 65 extraordinary options activities for JPMorgan Chase. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $719,479, and 52 are calls, amounting to $4,500,198.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $370.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JPMorgan Chase's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JPMorgan Chase's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $44.05 $43.6 $43.65 $280.00 $437.2K 34 500 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $38.65 $38.35 $38.65 $280.00 $347.8K 4.2K 94 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $26.5 $26.3 $26.3 $330.00 $263.0K 4 101 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $11.3 $11.25 $11.3 $305.00 $226.0K 1.8K 228 JPM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $31.0 $29.85 $30.38 $280.00 $182.2K 1.8K 164

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 4,129,411, the JPM's price is up by 0.3%, now at $309.82.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About JPMorgan Chase

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $345.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $345.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.