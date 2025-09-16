A Closer Look at Adobe's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Adobe ADBE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADBE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Adobe.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,096, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $785,140.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $360.0 for Adobe, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Adobe stands at 743.71, with a total volume reaching 430.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Adobe, situated within the strike price corridor from $250.0 to $360.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $52.2 $51.75 $52.2 $350.00 $370.6K 449 140 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/26/25 $20.25 $18.2 $18.2 $340.00 $118.3K 168 21 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $11.7 $11.35 $11.7 $360.00 $114.6K 2.1K 211 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $29.5 $28.35 $28.76 $355.00 $57.5K 22 2 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $62.1 $61.75 $61.75 $360.00 $49.4K 217 24

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Present Market Standing of Adobe

With a volume of 1,580,354, the price of ADBE is up 2.06% at $354.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Adobe

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $453.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

