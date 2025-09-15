Decoding Hut 8's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Hut 8 HUT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HUT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Hut 8. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $175,520, and 14 are calls, amounting to $527,422.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $8.0 to $48.0 for Hut 8 during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Hut 8 options trades today is 1491.91 with a total volume of 2,606.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Hut 8's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $48.0 over the last 30 days.

Hut 8 Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $12.6 $12.2 $12.46 $40.00 $124.6K 6 100 HUT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $3.3 $3.1 $3.2 $40.00 $64.0K 88 22 HUT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $40.00 $64.0K 88 600 HUT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.1 $5.65 $5.72 $27.00 $51.4K 4.1K 10 HUT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.5 $2.49 $2.5 $48.00 $51.0K 57 504

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. The company has four reportable business segments: Power, Digital Infrastructure, Compute, and Other. It derives maximum revenue from the Compute segment which consists of Bitcoin Mining, GPU-as-a-Service, and Data Center Cloud operations. Its geographical segments include the United States and Canada, of which it generates the majority of revenue from the United States.

Hut 8's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,195,187, the price of HUT is up by 1.54%, reaching $32.94.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Hut 8

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $34.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Hut 8, targeting a price of $36. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hut 8, which currently sits at a price target of $33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Hut 8, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.