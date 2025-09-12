What the Options Market Tells Us About AutoZone

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AutoZone. Our analysis of options history for AutoZone AZO revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $178,690, and 12 were calls, valued at $579,001.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2600.0 to $5000.0 for AutoZone over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AutoZone's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AutoZone's significant trades, within a strike price range of $2600.0 to $5000.0, over the past month.

AutoZone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1750.0 $1736.0 $1736.0 $2600.00 $173.6K 5 1 AZO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $77.2 $62.0 $70.0 $4300.00 $63.0K 27 12 AZO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $287.7 $273.2 $277.56 $4300.00 $55.5K 19 3 AZO PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $135.5 $131.4 $135.5 $4350.00 $54.2K 9 7 AZO PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $57.3 $51.4 $57.3 $4140.00 $51.5K 0 9

About AutoZone

AutoZone operates as a leading retailer of aftermarket automotive parts in the United States. The firm operates more than 6,500 stores domestically, serving the do-it-yourself and commercial (do-it-for-me) end markets. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, AutoZone manages a wide array of stock-keeping units applicable to numerous vehicle makes and models, providing its consumers with ample product availability. The firm drives traffic by providing superior and convenient customer service as AutoZone's team of knowledgeable staff assists consumers with diagnosing a vehicle's problem, selecting the necessary part for replacement, and occasionally, installation. The company also operates internationally, with more than 800 stores in Mexico and over 100 in Brazil.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AutoZone, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of AutoZone

With a volume of 44,404, the price of AZO is down 0.0% at $4354.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AutoZone

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $4646.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for AutoZone, targeting a price of $4925. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on AutoZone, maintaining a target price of $4510. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on AutoZone, maintaining a target price of $4250. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on AutoZone, maintaining a target price of $4900.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AutoZone options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.