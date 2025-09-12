Spotlight on Corning: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Corning GLW, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in GLW often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Corning. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 46% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $42,570, and 14 calls, totaling $1,168,287.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $90.0 for Corning over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Corning stands at 4036.67, with a total volume reaching 7,624.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Corning, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Corning Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GLW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $14.5 $12.15 $13.25 $65.00 $429.3K 10.5K 1.6K GLW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.92 $2.52 $2.7 $75.00 $139.9K 6.0K 1.0K GLW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.74 $2.68 $2.7 $75.00 $125.0K 6.0K 523 GLW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.4 $6.95 $8.75 $75.00 $86.8K 5.0K 1 GLW CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.05 $1.99 $1.99 $85.00 $54.7K 347 1.0K

About Corning

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

In light of the recent options history for Corning, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Corning

Currently trading with a volume of 4,795,069, the GLW's price is up by 1.93%, now at $76.93.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 46 days.

Expert Opinions on Corning

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $84.0.

An analyst from UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $84.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.