Smart Money Is Betting Big In PBR Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Petrobras Brasileiro PBR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PBR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Petrobras Brasileiro.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,640, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $672,229.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $15.0 for Petrobras Brasileiro over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Petrobras Brasileiro's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Petrobras Brasileiro's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $12.0 to $15.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Petrobras Brasileiro 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PBR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.35 $0.29 $0.29 $14.00 $181.0K 5.0K 11.6K PBR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.29 $0.29 $0.29 $14.00 $165.7K 5.0K 21.8K PBR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $0.95 $0.81 $0.88 $15.00 $70.7K 6.9K 974 PBR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.29 $0.28 $0.29 $14.00 $64.9K 5.0K 15.5K PBR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.29 $0.28 $0.29 $14.00 $48.3K 5.0K 23.9K

About Petrobras Brasileiro

Petrobras is a Brazil-based integrated energy company controlled by the Brazilian government. The company focuses on exploration and production of oil and gas in Brazilian offshore fields. Production in 2024 was 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (80% oil production), and reserves stood at 10.9 billion boe (85% oil). At end-2023, Petrobras operated 10 refineries in Brazil with capacity of 1.8 million barrels a day and distributes refined products and natural gas throughout Brazil.

In light of the recent options history for Petrobras Brasileiro, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Petrobras Brasileiro's Current Market Status

With a volume of 25,095,704, the price of PBR is up 0.41% at $12.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Petrobras Brasileiro

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $14.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Petrobras Brasileiro, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Petrobras Brasileiro, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.