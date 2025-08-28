A Closer Look at Enphase Energy's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Enphase Energy ENPH, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENPH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Enphase Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 18 are puts, totaling $637,145, and 7 are calls, amounting to $346,262.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $60.0 for Enphase Energy during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $35.00 $75.0K 2.5K 186 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.9 $7.75 $7.8 $35.00 $74.8K 1.7K 102 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.5 $4.4 $4.4 $35.00 $69.5K 5.1K 474 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $0.54 $0.53 $0.54 $40.00 $54.0K 1.7K 1.0K ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.42 $40.00 $48.4K 3.8K 110

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. It delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,194,524, the price of ENPH is down -0.38% at $37.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Enphase Energy

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $36.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Johnson Rice downgraded its action to Accumulate with a price target of $45. * An analyst from Jefferies has elevated its stance to Hold, setting a new price target at $36. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.