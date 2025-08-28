Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CFLT

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Confluent CFLT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CFLT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Confluent.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $2,065,000, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $494,289.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $23.0 for Confluent over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Confluent's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Confluent's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $23.0 in the last 30 days.

Confluent Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CFLT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.4 $2.15 $2.32 $15.00 $1.1M 409 5.0K CFLT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.9 $1.8 $1.81 $18.00 $905.0K 402 5.0K CFLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.0 $6.8 $6.8 $17.00 $272.0K 82 400 CFLT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.9 $0.85 $0.85 $20.00 $59.1K 16.8K 1.5K CFLT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.3 $4.2 $4.2 $17.00 $45.7K 456 144

About Confluent

Confluent Inc provides a data streaming platform that enables customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers and can be deployed as a fully managed cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering. Its products include Confluent Cloud, a self-managed software offering, Confluent Platform, a managed service offering where the raw data resides inside a customer's cloud environment, and WarpStream, among others. Confluent also offers professional services and education services. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from its business in the United States and the rest from International markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Confluent, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Confluent Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 6,209,573, the CFLT's price is up by 1.06%, now at $19.05.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Confluent

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $24.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Confluent, targeting a price of $24. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Confluent with a target price of $27. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Stifel downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $21. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Confluent with a target price of $26. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Confluent with a target price of $24.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.