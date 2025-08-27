Tesla Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 501 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 103 are puts, for a total amount of $14,333,098 and 398, calls, for a total amount of $29,134,635.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $230.0 and $770.0 for Tesla, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Tesla's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Tesla's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $230.0 to $770.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Tesla Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $33.15 $32.95 $33.05 $350.00 $2.1M 3.5K 9.0K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.2 $4.15 $4.16 $400.00 $300.7K 35.6K 9.7K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $2.45 $2.43 $2.45 $360.00 $122.9K 39.2K 67.3K TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $4.6 $4.55 $4.58 $355.00 $114.5K 23.0K 60.8K TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $4.5 $4.45 $4.49 $355.00 $112.2K 23.0K 59.6K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Tesla, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Tesla

With a trading volume of 23,726,955, the price of TSLA is down by -0.11%, reaching $351.29.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Tesla

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $412.5.

* An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $325. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $500.

