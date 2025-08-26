This Is What Whales Are Betting On Fabrinet

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Fabrinet FN, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in FN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Fabrinet. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 77% bullish and 22% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $45,000, and 8 calls, totaling $582,320.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $290.0 and $350.0 for Fabrinet, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Fabrinet's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Fabrinet's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $290.0 to $350.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Fabrinet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $47.1 $46.3 $46.3 $350.00 $129.6K 1 31 FN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $11.2 $10.0 $11.2 $340.00 $112.0K 99 222 FN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $64.8 $62.9 $64.8 $310.00 $64.8K 50 20 FN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $64.7 $62.2 $64.7 $290.00 $64.7K 61 9 FN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $64.0 $62.7 $64.0 $310.00 $57.6K 50 10

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides advance-level optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company offers a broad range of advance optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advance-level of packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. The company generates the majority of its revenue from North America and Asia-Pacific, with the rest from Europe.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Fabrinet, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Fabrinet Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 826,487, the price of FN is up by 1.91%, reaching $318.25.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Fabrinet

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $320.8.

* Showing optimism, an analyst from JP Morgan upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $345. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Fabrinet, maintaining a target price of $220. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $350. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Fabrinet with a target price of $329. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Fabrinet, maintaining a target price of $360.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

