Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Etsy

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Etsy ETSY, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ETSY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Etsy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 70% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $334,733, and 2 are calls, amounting to $110,829.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $65.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Etsy options trades today is 1259.67 with a total volume of 2,268.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Etsy's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.12 $2.11 $2.12 $55.00 $86.0K 980 443 ETSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $15.15 $14.9 $14.9 $45.00 $67.0K 1.7K 0 ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.3 $9.2 $9.23 $65.00 $50.7K 214 55 ETSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $26.1 $25.75 $25.75 $35.00 $43.7K 0 17 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $1.02 $0.97 $1.02 $59.00 $41.7K 6.1K 750

About Etsy

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace in the US and the UK, with sizable operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $12.5 billion in 2024 consolidated gross merchandise volume, Etsy has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. The firm connects about 95 million buyers and 8 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy and Depop (clothing resale).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Etsy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,329,082, the price of ETSY is down by -1.68%, reaching $61.61.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Etsy

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $63.38.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Underweight rating on Etsy with a target price of $57. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $54. * An analyst from Argus Research has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $70. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $64. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Etsy, targeting a price of $71.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.