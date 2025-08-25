Spotlight on Opendoor Technologies: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Opendoor Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Opendoor Technologies OPEN revealed 44 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $186,992, and 42 were calls, valued at $5,765,434.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $1.0 and $10.0 for Opendoor Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Opendoor Technologies options trades today is 23516.58 with a total volume of 806,143.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Opendoor Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $1.0 to $10.0 over the last 30 days.

Opendoor Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OPEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $1.67 $1.6 $1.68 $3.50 $2.4M 34.8K 15.8K OPEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $0.82 $0.8 $0.81 $5.00 $1.1M 52.4K 35.4K OPEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $0.69 $0.66 $0.69 $6.00 $269.2K 24.3K 30.4K OPEN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $0.84 $0.82 $0.84 $5.50 $159.2K 1.5K 8.8K OPEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.16 $1.15 $1.16 $10.00 $134.5K 0 12.2K

About Opendoor Technologies

Opendoor Technologies Inc is an end-to-end real estate platform enabling customers to sell and buy a home online. Its product offerings include Sell to Opendoor, its core product where sellers sell their homes directly to the company, and it resells those homes to buyers; List with Opendoor, for customers to list their homes with a partner agent; and Opendoor Marketplace, a capital light marketplace offering that connects home sellers with both institutional and retail buyers. In addition to these products, the company also offers its customers integrated title insurance and escrow services through its subsidiaries. A vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by its core product offering, where it acquires homes directly from sellers and resells those homes to buyers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Opendoor Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Opendoor Technologies

With a trading volume of 253,076,131, the price of OPEN is up by 11.0%, reaching $5.56.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 73 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Opendoor Technologies

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1.07.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $1. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Zelman & Assoc lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $1. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $0. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Opendoor Technologies with a target price of $1.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Opendoor Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.