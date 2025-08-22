A Closer Look at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Our analysis of options history for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $634,769, and 6 were calls, valued at $679,879.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $230.0 and $520.0 for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stands at 80.33, with a total volume reaching 167.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, situated within the strike price corridor from $230.0 to $520.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALNY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $58.2 $57.1 $57.19 $430.00 $477.4K 280 88 ALNY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $108.4 $107.4 $106.97 $430.00 $451.6K 140 39 ALNY CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $60.5 $58.7 $60.5 $400.00 $121.0K 61 23 ALNY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $9.0 $8.2 $8.6 $440.00 $69.6K 136 0 ALNY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $25.9 $24.0 $24.0 $480.00 $48.0K 2 1

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

Current Position of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

With a volume of 651,365, the price of ALNY is down 0.0% at $467.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $421.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $405. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Oppenheimer upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $490. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Chardan Capital keeps a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $400. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $415. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $395.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alnylam Pharmaceuticals options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.