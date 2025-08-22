Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ACN Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Accenture ACN, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ACN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Accenture. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 54% bullish and 36% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $26,100, and 10 calls, totaling $485,493.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $340.0 for Accenture during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Accenture's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Accenture's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

Accenture Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $29.6 $29.5 $29.5 $250.00 $82.6K 229 38 ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $34.0 $33.2 $33.2 $250.00 $79.6K 56 27 ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $73.4 $71.9 $71.9 $200.00 $64.7K 10 14 ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $15.3 $14.7 $15.3 $340.00 $55.0K 35 60 ACN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/26/25 $6.3 $5.8 $6.04 $275.00 $51.9K 70 88

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading IT services firm that provides consulting, system integration, and business process outsourcing to enterprises around the world. Customers of Accenture come from a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture is the world's largest professional services company by headcount with around 800,000 employees in over 120 countries.

In light of the recent options history for Accenture, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Accenture

With a trading volume of 2,035,491, the price of ACN is up by 0.4%, reaching $255.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Accenture

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $271.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from HSBC downgraded its action to Reduce with a price target of $240. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $302.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Accenture options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.