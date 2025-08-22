Behind the Scenes of Zeta Global Holdings's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Zeta Global Holdings ZETA, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ZETA often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Zeta Global Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 60% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $57,257, and 9 calls, totaling $637,763.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for Zeta Global Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zeta Global Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zeta Global Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Zeta Global Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZETA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.4 $7.4 $7.65 $15.00 $193.2K 4.9K 0 ZETA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.4 $4.2 $4.4 $17.50 $138.6K 4.8K 401 ZETA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $1.0 $0.95 $0.95 $19.00 $73.7K 3.1K 937 ZETA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $0.9 $0.85 $0.85 $19.00 $58.9K 3.1K 3.6K ZETA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.05 $2.0 $2.0 $20.00 $57.2K 412 292

About Zeta Global Holdings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zeta Global Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Zeta Global Holdings

Trading volume stands at 5,946,097, with ZETA's price up by 1.09%, positioned at $18.49.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 80 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Zeta Global Holdings

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $22.5.

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Zeta Global Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $18. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Zeta Global Holdings with a target price of $24. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zeta Global Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $28. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Zeta Global Holdings, maintaining a target price of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.