This Is What Whales Are Betting On Okta

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Okta.

Looking at options history for Okta OKTA we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $509,213 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $304,635.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $125.0 for Okta, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Okta's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Okta's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $125.0, over the past month.

Okta Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $36.2 $35.5 $35.5 $125.00 $355.0K 152 100 OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $4.55 $4.3 $4.3 $95.00 $51.6K 167 142 OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $17.15 $16.85 $16.85 $77.50 $50.5K 85 30 OKTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $5.0 $4.95 $5.0 $91.00 $50.0K 449 131 OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $33.45 $33.3 $33.3 $60.00 $49.9K 1 15

About Okta

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

In light of the recent options history for Okta, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Okta

Trading volume stands at 1,134,689, with OKTA's price up by 2.98%, positioned at $92.45.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 4 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Okta

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $110.75.

* An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $138. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Okta with a target price of $105. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Hold rating on Okta, maintaining a target price of $100.

