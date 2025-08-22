Baidu's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Baidu BIDU, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in BIDU often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Baidu. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 90% bullish and 10% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $31,000, and 9 calls, totaling $400,243.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $88.0 to $105.0 for Baidu over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Baidu's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Baidu's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $88.0 to $105.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Baidu 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.35 $2.81 $3.35 $105.00 $67.0K 2.9K 200 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.45 $1.44 $1.45 $96.00 $66.7K 299 1.8K BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.5 $1.36 $1.36 $96.00 $56.4K 299 3.3K BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.35 $1.32 $1.35 $96.00 $48.7K 299 2.8K BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.45 $1.4 $1.45 $96.00 $40.6K 299 1.5K

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Baidu, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Baidu's Current Market Status

With a volume of 639,384, the price of BIDU is up 1.03% at $88.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

Expert Opinions on Baidu

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $115.0.

An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Baidu, maintaining a target price of $115.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.