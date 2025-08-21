Smart Money Is Betting Big In TEAM Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Atlassian.

Looking at options history for Atlassian TEAM we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $401,902 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $298,951.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $310.0 for Atlassian over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Atlassian stands at 129.5, with a total volume reaching 768.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Atlassian, situated within the strike price corridor from $145.0 to $310.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Atlassian 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $106.3 $105.0 $106.3 $270.00 $180.7K 0 18 TEAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $8.2 $7.8 $8.1 $145.00 $122.6K 0 153 TEAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.9 $5.8 $8.76 $310.00 $98.3K 12 111 TEAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $43.3 $43.0 $43.0 $165.00 $68.8K 278 0 TEAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $8.2 $8.1 $8.15 $145.00 $66.8K 0 253

About Atlassian

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Atlassian, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Atlassian

With a trading volume of 947,632, the price of TEAM is down by -1.39%, reaching $164.23.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Atlassian

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $224.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Atlassian, targeting a price of $230. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Atlassian, targeting a price of $215. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Atlassian, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Atlassian, which currently sits at a price target of $202. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Atlassian, maintaining a target price of $235.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Atlassian with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.