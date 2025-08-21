This Is What Whales Are Betting On Starbucks

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Starbucks. Our analysis of options history for Starbucks SBUX revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $242,159, and 5 were calls, valued at $591,340.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $120.0 for Starbucks during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $4.15 $3.95 $3.95 $120.00 $256.7K 662 701 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.05 $2.96 $3.03 $100.00 $227.2K 12.7K 1.0K SBUX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $7.7 $7.5 $7.59 $96.00 $53.8K 93 73 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.45 $4.3 $4.36 $90.00 $43.4K 4.3K 133 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $95.00 $37.0K 129 111

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries at the end of March 2025. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Starbucks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Starbucks

With a volume of 3,587,291, the price of SBUX is down -0.98% at $88.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

Expert Opinions on Starbucks

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $107.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $105. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Starbucks with a target price of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

