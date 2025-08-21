This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pfizer

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Pfizer PFE, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PFE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Pfizer. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 42% bullish and 42% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $83,780, and 18 calls, totaling $1,485,737.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $30.0 for Pfizer over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pfizer options trades today is 13596.29 with a total volume of 13,024.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pfizer's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $6.1 $6.0 $6.05 $20.00 $302.5K 10.7K 1.0K PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.05 $2.02 $2.03 $24.00 $203.7K 23.2K 1.3K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.8 $0.79 $0.79 $26.00 $145.9K 25.1K 1.9K PFE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $4.1 $4.0 $4.05 $23.00 $121.5K 7.0K 455 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.1 $1.09 $1.1 $26.00 $105.9K 10.8K 2.2K

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales of roughly $60 billion. While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing 40% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,711,745, the price of PFE is up 1.81% at $25.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Pfizer

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $29.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Pfizer, maintaining a target price of $26. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Pfizer, maintaining a target price of $28. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

