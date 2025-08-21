Looking At Snowflake's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Snowflake. Our analysis of options history for Snowflake SNOW revealed 38 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $1,041,125, and 24 were calls, valued at $2,286,457.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $230.0 for Snowflake over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Snowflake options trades today is 1003.52 with a total volume of 10,166.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Snowflake's big money trades within a strike price range of $145.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $3.6 $3.45 $3.49 $220.00 $379.0K 1.1K 2.1K SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $3.5 $3.3 $3.34 $220.00 $350.7K 1.1K 1.0K SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $30.15 $30.1 $30.1 $190.00 $273.9K 5 91 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.15 $12.05 $12.07 $200.00 $186.1K 2.2K 616 SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.05 $2.92 $3.0 $145.00 $180.0K 181 600

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a fully managed platform that consolidates data hosted on different public clouds for centralized analytics and governance. Snowflake's cloud-native architecture allows users to independently scale the compute and storage layers, providing customers with optimized performance at lower costs. The company's data lake and data warehouse products support a variety of use cases, including business analytics, data engineering, and artificial intelligence. Snowflake is widely used by Fortune 2000 companies in financial services, media, and retail sectors.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Snowflake, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Snowflake

Currently trading with a volume of 1,403,496, the SNOW's price is down by -0.17%, now at $194.46.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days.

Expert Opinions on Snowflake

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $245.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from B of A Securities upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $240. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Snowflake, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.