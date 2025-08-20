Hewlett Packard's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Hewlett Packard HPE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HPE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Hewlett Packard.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $34,800, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $815,698.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $20.0 for Hewlett Packard, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Hewlett Packard's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Hewlett Packard's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $20.0, over the past month.

Hewlett Packard Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.2 $2.01 $2.16 $20.00 $238.2K 6.6K 3 HPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.1 $2.02 $2.09 $20.00 $182.6K 6.6K 1.4K HPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $10.85 $10.85 $10.85 $10.00 $163.8K 157 0 HPE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.55 $2.49 $2.52 $20.00 $88.7K 15.3K 63 HPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.69 $2.58 $2.69 $19.00 $52.4K 1.9K 224

About Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Hewlett Packard, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Hewlett Packard

Trading volume stands at 8,534,378, with HPE's price up by 1.22%, positioned at $21.6.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

Expert Opinions on Hewlett Packard

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $25.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Hewlett Packard, targeting a price of $26. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $22. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Hewlett Packard, maintaining a target price of $28. * An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.