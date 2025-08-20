This Is What Whales Are Betting On Eli Lilly

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Eli Lilly. Our analysis of options history for Eli Lilly LLY revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $197,390, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,140,278.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $627.5 to $1100.0 for Eli Lilly over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Eli Lilly stands at 645.27, with a total volume reaching 947.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Eli Lilly, situated within the strike price corridor from $627.5 to $1100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $167.4 $160.3 $164.74 $640.00 $247.1K 97 16 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $61.65 $55.95 $59.37 $660.00 $118.7K 723 0 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/22/25 $69.4 $66.3 $69.4 $627.50 $90.2K 140 1 LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $400.0 $392.55 $400.0 $1100.00 $80.0K 4 0 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $23.05 $21.85 $23.05 $700.00 $73.7K 2.2K 75

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Eli Lilly's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 627,264, with LLY's price down by -1.19%, positioned at $694.85.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Eli Lilly

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $919.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $1100. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $875. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $895. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $825. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $900.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Eli Lilly options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.