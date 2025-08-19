ON Semiconductor Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on ON Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for ON Semiconductor ON we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $391,241 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $824,489.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $50.0 for ON Semiconductor over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ON Semiconductor's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ON Semiconductor's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $50.0, over the past month.

ON Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $9.25 $9.2 $9.25 $50.00 $462.5K 2.7K 400 ON PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $4.45 $4.25 $4.25 $40.00 $191.6K 12 451 ON CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $9.6 $9.3 $9.36 $50.00 $93.6K 2.7K 200 ON CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $9.4 $9.25 $9.27 $50.00 $92.7K 2.7K 300 ON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $24.8 $24.45 $24.7 $30.00 $81.5K 45 34

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ON Semiconductor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of ON Semiconductor

Currently trading with a volume of 2,068,901, the ON's price is up by 0.69%, now at $50.88.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for ON Semiconductor

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $61.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on ON Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $75. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on ON Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $54. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on ON Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $65. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Neutral rating for ON Semiconductor, targeting a price of $50. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for ON Semiconductor, targeting a price of $62.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ON Semiconductor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.