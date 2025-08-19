Smart Money Is Betting Big In DIS Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney DIS we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $145,850 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $345,685.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $130.0 for Walt Disney over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $13.05 $12.85 $13.05 $120.00 $88.7K 223 129 DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.6 $6.45 $6.45 $110.00 $83.8K 2.2K 1 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $10.0 $9.85 $10.0 $120.00 $62.0K 0 0 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.4 $3.25 $3.25 $125.00 $48.4K 1.7K 2 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $11.1 $10.9 $11.1 $120.00 $39.9K 1.0K 71

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Present Market Standing of Walt Disney

Currently trading with a volume of 797,270, the DIS's price is down by -0.14%, now at $116.39.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $136.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $138. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $125. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Walt Disney, targeting a price of $141. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $140.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.