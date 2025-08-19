Behind the Scenes of Micron Technology's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Micron Technology. Our analysis of options history for Micron Technology MU revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $234,275, and 16 were calls, valued at $1,661,521.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $165.0 for Micron Technology, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Micron Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Micron Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $165.0, over the past month.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $60.0 $59.65 $60.0 $70.00 $600.0K 324 100 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $81.2 $79.35 $80.5 $50.00 $402.5K 351 0 MU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $20.35 $19.9 $20.11 $105.00 $128.7K 3.4K 0 MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/22/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $125.00 $75.0K 635 292 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $40.15 $39.8 $40.01 $90.00 $60.0K 585 15

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Micron Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Micron Technology

Trading volume stands at 3,791,570, with MU's price down by -1.09%, positioned at $122.2.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

Expert Opinions on Micron Technology

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $178.33.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $185. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Micron Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.