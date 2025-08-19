Decoding Spotify Technology's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Spotify Technology. Our analysis of options history for Spotify Technology SPOT revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 64% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $758,916, and 6 were calls, valued at $219,015.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $630.0 to $1040.0 for Spotify Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Spotify Technology stands at 103.5, with a total volume reaching 572.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Spotify Technology, situated within the strike price corridor from $630.0 to $1040.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $47.4 $44.5 $44.5 $680.00 $267.0K 83 0 SPOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $9.7 $8.75 $8.75 $650.00 $165.3K 7 248 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $167.4 $166.85 $167.4 $640.00 $50.1K 5 3 SPOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $9.75 $8.65 $8.65 $650.00 $49.3K 7 59 SPOT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $160.55 $157.25 $160.55 $630.00 $48.1K 40 1

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter constituting the firm's premium segment. Most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Spotify Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 184,062, the price of SPOT is up 0.05% at $728.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Spotify Technology

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $801.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $775. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $800. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $750. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $850. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $830.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Spotify Technology, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.