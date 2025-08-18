What the Options Market Tells Us About Target

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Target TGT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TGT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Target. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 75% leaning bullish and 18% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $187,090, and 11 are calls, amounting to $1,311,190.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $130.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/22/25 $3.4 $3.25 $3.35 $108.00 $969.4K 539 3.2K TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $23.5 $22.8 $23.3 $95.00 $46.6K 922 20 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/22/25 $11.5 $11.4 $11.4 $116.00 $45.6K 55 40 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/22/25 $4.65 $4.5 $4.54 $105.00 $45.4K 889 157 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.5 $4.35 $4.35 $100.00 $43.4K 1.6K 100

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to appeal to a more affluent consumer base.

Present Market Standing of Target

With a volume of 1,577,038, the price of TGT is up 2.86% at $105.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Target

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $101.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Market Perform rating on Target, maintaining a target price of $110. * An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $93. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Target with a target price of $107. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on Target with a target price of $108. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $91.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.