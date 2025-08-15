This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tapestry

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Tapestry TPR, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TPR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Tapestry. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 61% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $50,000, and 12 calls, totaling $519,689.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $67.5 to $115.0 for Tapestry over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tapestry's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tapestry's whale trades within a strike price range from $67.5 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Tapestry Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TPR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.2 $25.6 $26.2 $75.00 $78.6K 521 30 TPR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.1 $11.8 $11.87 $95.00 $59.3K 2.1K 63 TPR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $13.5 $13.3 $13.5 $87.50 $58.0K 265 47 TPR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $2.7 $2.5 $2.5 $100.00 $50.0K 336 208 TPR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $12.9 $11.9 $12.34 $115.00 $49.3K 86 0

About Tapestry

Based in New York City, Tapestry is the parent company of accessories and fashion brand Coach, which accounts for about 80% of its sales and more than 90% of its operating profit. Coach products are sold through 900 company-owned stores, e-commerce, and third-party stores in North America, Asia, and Europe. Tapestry also owns Kate Spade, which generated 54% of its sales from handbags in fiscal 2024. Kate Spade is known for its colorful patterns and graphics. Meanwhile, Tapestry's smallest brand, luxury footwear maker Stuart Weitzman, is set to be sold to Caleres in the summer of 2025.

Present Market Standing of Tapestry

With a volume of 4,992,096, the price of TPR is up 0.11% at $95.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tapestry

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $124.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tapestry options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.