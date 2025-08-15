Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Centrus Energy

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Centrus Energy LEU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LEU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Centrus Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $764,345, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $735,098.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $340.0 for Centrus Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Centrus Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Centrus Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

Centrus Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $43.8 $41.9 $43.0 $220.00 $215.0K 100 52 LEU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.9 $10.7 $10.7 $200.00 $160.5K 181 457 LEU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $11.0 $10.3 $10.7 $200.00 $160.5K 181 307 LEU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $24.4 $23.1 $23.8 $180.00 $142.8K 312 63 LEU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $43.8 $42.6 $43.25 $220.00 $108.1K 100 52

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Centrus Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Centrus Energy

With a trading volume of 1,216,095, the price of LEU is down by -3.29%, reaching $182.85.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 73 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Centrus Energy

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $229.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from UBS lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $215. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Centrus Energy with a target price of $252. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $285. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Centrus Energy, maintaining a target price of $164.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.